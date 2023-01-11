China scraps visa-free transit for South Koreans, Japanese over COVID-19 curbs

BEIJING: Beijing said on Wednesday (Jan 11) it would scrap visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens, stepping up a diplomatic tit-for-tat after both countries placed travel curbs on visitors from China.

South Korea and Japan have in recent weeks imposed fresh travel requirements on all visitors from China, as the world's most populous country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

China hit back at what it deems "unacceptable" curbs, ending short-term visas for all South Korean and Japanese citizens on Tuesday.

Immigration authorities stepped up that retaliation Wednesday "in response to the recent discriminatory entry restrictions imposed by a few countries on Chinese citizens.