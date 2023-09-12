Logo
Asia

China says seeks deeper ties with North Korea as Kim arrives in Russia
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeting attendants in Pyongyang, North Korea, before boarding a train to Russia, on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023. (Photo: Korea News Service via AP/Korean Central News Agency)

12 Sep 2023 04:24PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2023 04:26PM)
BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Sep 12) it was seeking to deepen cooperation with North Korea in "various fields", as leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on his first trip overseas in four years.

"China-North Korea relations are developing well," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"The two sides are implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries," Mao said.

They are "deepening exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and pushing for bilateral relations to continue to achieve even greater development", she added.

Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.

He is set to meet President Vladimir Putin at an unspecified location in Russia's Far East region later this week, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The visit is Kim's first abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mao said on Tuesday she had "no information to provide" when asked whether Kim might visit China in the coming months.

Beijing is North Korea's most important ally and economic benefactor, their relationship was forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Source: AFP/at

