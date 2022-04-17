Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China sending up next space station crew in June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China sending up next space station crew in June

China sending up next space station crew in June
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission is seen after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
China sending up next space station crew in June
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts (from left) Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. (Photo: AP/Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)
China sending up next space station crew in June
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu sits outside return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after landing at the Dongfeng landing site on Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Xinhua/Cai Yang)
17 Apr 2022 08:27PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 08:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday (Apr 17).

The crew of Shenzhou 14 will spend six months on the Tiangong to add two modules to the station, Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, told a news conference.

China's ambitious space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013, and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

The core module of the Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace, was launched in April 2021. Plans call for completing construction this year.

The Wentian module will be launched in July and the Mengtian module in October, Hao said.

On Saturday, the crew of Shenzhou 13 landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang, commander Zhai Zhigang and crewmate Ye Guangfu also beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Tiangong is China’s third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.

The government announced in 2020 that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details have been released.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to US unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Source: AP/zl

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us