China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

BEIJING: China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months - a new milestone for a programme that has advanced rapidly in recent years.

It will be China's longest-ever crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday (Oct 16) morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.

The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module of the space station returned in mid-September.

The Tianhe, slightly bigger than a city bus, will be the living quarters once the space station is completed.

The new crew has two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, performed China’s first spacewalk. Wang Yaping, 41 and the only woman on the mission, carried out experiments and led a science class in real-time while travelling on one of China’s earlier experimental space stations. Ye Guangfu, 41, will be travelling into space for the first time.