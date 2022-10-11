COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai, other Chinese cities; preventive steps strengthened

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities have stepped up testing in Shanghai and other megacities as COVID-19 infections rise again, as well as extending quarantine times and closing some public spaces where the virus could spread.

Local infections have risen to their highest since August this week, and the uptick is coinciding with increased domestic travel during the National Day "Golden Week" holiday earlier this month.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, reported 28 new local cases for Oct 10, authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 11), the fourth day of double-digit increases.

Nationwide, 2,089 new local infections were reported, the highest since Aug 20.

While most of the cases have been found in tourist destinations, including scenic spots in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, megacities that are often the source of well-heeled and well-travelled tourists started to report more cases this week.