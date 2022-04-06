China relies on traditional medicine to fight COVID-19 surge in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID-19 in the battle to control its largest virus outbreak.

China's commercial capital, now under an extended lockdown, reported more than 17,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday (Apr 5), including 311 symptomatic cases, among a population of more than 26 million.

"Facing the extremely transmissible Omicron variant, we should use TCM treatment as soon as possible," said Fang Min, president of the city's Shuguang Hospital.

"For general public, including high-risk groups, taking TCM treatment when the epidemic is severe has good preventive effect," he told a news briefing on Tuesday, adding that such treatments for more than 21 million people had been handed out.

Several residents told Reuters they had received free boxes of over-the-counter flu medicine Lianhua Qingwen from neighbourhood committees in recent weeks. Others who caught COVID-19 said they got TCM medication to be dissolved in hot water.