Shanghai economy improves fitfully as end of COVID-19 lockdown nears

SHANGHAI: Shanghai took further gradual steps on Friday (May 27) toward lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China continues its uneven exit from restrictions.

The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to quell a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.

The curbs have battered the world's second-biggest economy even as most countries have been seeking to return to something like normal.

China's economy is now staggering back to its feet, but data shows only a grinding and partial recovery, with businesses from retailers to chipmakers warning of slow sales as consumers in the country slam the brakes on spending.

Electricity consumption by Shanghai's large industrial enterprises rose steadily in the first three weeks of May to 83 per cent of 2021 levels, Ruan Qiantu, head of the city's branch of China's State Grid, told reporters.

The utility will work to avoid outages as demand recovers and the summer consumption peak approaches, Ruan said. "We are actively responding to the demands of enterprises."

As Shanghai, China's most populous city, aims to essentially end its lockdown from Wednesday, the authorities have been allowing more people out of their homes and more businesses to reopen over the past week.

But most residents remain confined to their compounds and most shops can only do deliveries.

The district of Pudong, home to the Port of Shanghai, the city's largest airport and its main finance centre, reopened 115 bus routes on Friday.

The city is slowly expanding public transport after reopening four of its 20 subway lines and more than 250 bus routes on Sunday.

More than 30 parks had reopened as of Thursday, with visitor numbers capped below 50 per cent of their maximum capacity, the Shanghai Daily reported. By Tuesday, 70 more parks will reopen.

Shanghai's latest daily COVID-19 caseload was below 300, with no cases outside quarantined areas, as has been the case for most of the past two weeks. Beijing reported 29 daily cases, down from 45 the day before.