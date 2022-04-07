Shanghai social media unpicks China's COVID-19 lockdown story

SHANGHAI: Videos of a pet dog killed in the name of COVID-19 controls, expletive-strewn songs aimed at authorities and scuffles with hazmat-suited officials - seething, locked-down Shanghai residents are pouring scorn on China's hardline virus measures via social media.

The world's most populous country is glued to an aggressive "zero-COVID" strategy, with Beijing extracting political value from China's relatively low death rates since the pandemic began and playing up its handling of the virus compared to Western rivals.

But well over two years since the virus first emerged, Shanghai now simmers under an Omicron-fulled outbreak that has 25 million city residents locked down.

Record caseloads have topped 20,000 a day and the lockdown - initially billed as a phased, localised measure - appears set to drag on, even as much of the world learns to live with COVID-19.

Many residents have tired of the government's grandstanding and social media has opened a window into their fury at food shortages, strict quarantines and overzealous officialdom.

In one particularly egregious video clip verified by AFP, a person in a hazmat suit is seen bludgeoning a corgi dog to death in the street.

A state-run Shanghai media outlet said on Thursday (Apr 7) the local neighbourhood committee had admitted culling the creature because they were "afraid of being infected", but conceded the act was "thoughtless".

The video has zipped across social media despite China's strict internet censorship.

"That post about the corgi just keeps getting reshared on my WeChat moments," a Shanghai resident told AFP, requesting anonymity.

"I think a lot of people are going to be trying to be taking action through petitions and talking to their community ... so hopefully the anger and fear turns into something more positive."