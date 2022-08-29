Logo
China's Shenzhen shuts key electronics market to fight COVID-19
Security guards stand at an entrance to Wanxia urban village, which has been closed as part of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) control measures in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Aug 29, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

29 Aug 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 04:51PM)
SHENZHEN: Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen temporarily closed the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday (Aug 29).

Three key buildings of the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sep 2.

Local community officials confirmed Monday's closure to Reuters, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home.

The same official Shenzhen channels called a halt to subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu.

On Monday, the tech hub of 18 million people reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases from testing the previous day.

Source: Reuters/fh

