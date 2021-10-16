Taking flight: The Shenzhou-13 mission and China's space dreams

JIUQUAN, Gansu: Applause and cheers rang out across a small patch of the frigid Gobi desert when, at precisely 12.23am on Saturday (Oct 16), Shenzhou-13 launched itself into space.

On board were three astronauts and the hopes and dreams of a billion Chinese people.

More than a kilometre from the launch site, where CNA was positioned, the ground shook from the sheer force of the carrier rocket’s liftoff.

This marked the start of a six-month stay in space for crew members in what is set to be the longest manned mission in Chinese history.

Viewers across the country watched as proceedings were beamed live on state television. The launch was declared a success about 10 minutes later when the spacecraft separated from the rocket and entered its preset orbit.

Six-and-a-half hours later at around 7am local time, the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft successfully reached its destination – docking with China’s Tiangong space station, 400km away from Earth.

BRINGING BACK THE STARS

This is the second group of astronauts China has sent to work on its space station, which is still being built.

Its first component cabin was launched in April and the ambitious project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Less than three hours before the scheduled liftoff, the three astronauts bid farewell in a customary send-off ceremony at their living quarters in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.