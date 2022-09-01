Chengdu locks down 21.2 million people as Chinese cities battle COVID-19

SHENZHEN: One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.

All residents in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, were ordered to stay largely at home from 6pm on Thursday (Sep 1), with households allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, the city government said in a statement.

Chengdu is the largest city to be locked down since Shanghai was shut for two months earlier this year. It remained unclear whether the lockdown will be lifted after the mass testing scheme is carried out through to Sunday.

Other major cities including Shenzhen in the south and Dalian in the northeast have also stepped up COVID-19 restrictions this week, ranging from work-from-home requirements to the closure of entertainment businesses in some big districts.

The moves curtail the activities of tens of millions of people, intensifying the challenges for China to minimise the economic impact of a "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy that has kept China's borders mostly shut to international visitors and make it a outlier as other countries try to live with the coronavirus.