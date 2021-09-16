Two killed, dozens injured as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan province

BEIJING: Two people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake struck south-western China in the early hours of Thursday (Sep 16), triggering the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan province.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.4 but the China Earthquake Networks Centre measured it at magnitude 6.0. Both put it at a shallow depth of 10km.

It struck Luxian county around 120km south-west of the sprawling megacity of Chongqing, which along with its surrounding area is home to around 30 million people.

Luxian authorities said the seismic event had left "two dead, three seriously injured and 50 slightly injured, while 22 houses in the county collapsed".

Scores of houses have been damaged, while communications had been disrupted to tens of thousands of people.

But authorities downplayed the immediate threat of a larger aftershock.

"It is unlikely there will be a larger earthquake in the area in the near future, but aftershocks will continue for some time," Du Bin, deputy chief of the Sichuan Earthquake Administration, told reporters.

State broadcaster CGTN confirmed the death toll, sharing security camera footage showing TVs and refrigerators shaking on the walls of houses as the quake struck, as ornaments smashed onto floors and cracks ran through buildings.