China cracks down on vanity-project super skyscrapers

BEIJING: China has restricted the construction of extremely tall skyscrapers in smaller cities as part of a crackdown on wasteful vanity projects by local governments.

Without special approval, cities with populations of less than 3 million must not build skyscrapers taller than 150m, and cities with larger populations must not construct buildings higher than 250m, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The measures go further than an existing ban on buildings of more than 500m.

Officials who approve such projects in violation of the new rule "will be held accountable for life", the ministry said, which would mean officials were subject to any future punishment decided in relation to the breach of rules.