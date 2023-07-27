Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China slams 'malicious hype' over Foreign Minister Qin Gang's dismissal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China slams 'malicious hype' over Foreign Minister Qin Gang's dismissal

China slams 'malicious hype' over Foreign Minister Qin Gang's dismissal

China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday (Jul 25), state media reported, after disappearing from the public eye for a month. (Photo: AFP/Thomas Peter)

27 Jul 2023 04:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Jul 27) it opposed "malicious hype" concerning this week's removal of foreign minister Qin Gang, as it continued to avoid questions about the senior diplomat's disappearance.

Qin, a former ambassador to the United States and confidant of President Xi Jinping, was removed from his position on Tuesday.

Asked Thursday about whether she believed Beijing's foreign ministry had been transparent about Qin's removal from office, spokeswoman Mao Ning insisted China has released information about recent personnel changes "in a timely manner".

"We consistently oppose malicious hype of this matter," she said.

Qin was removed from office by Beijing's top lawmaking body after just 207 days in the job, following weeks of speculation that he had fallen out of favour.

He has been replaced by Wang Yi, a veteran diplomat who served as foreign minister before Qin and who outranked him in the Chinese government hierarchy.

Related:

Beijing has offered no explanation for Qin's dismissal, nor why he has not been seen in public for more than a month.

"What I can tell you is that China's diplomatic work has always been carried out under the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee," Mao said on Thursday.

Qin has been scrubbed from the foreign ministry's website, with searches for his name yielding no results. Previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page "does not exist or has been deleted".

"The foreign ministry website will be updated in a timely manner in accordance with relevant management regulations," Mao said.

"Please have a look after the website is updated, ok?"

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

Beijing China foreign minister Qin Gang

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.