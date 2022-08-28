China's jobless youth left in the lurch

BEIJING: China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.

Official data released this month showed one in five young people in Chinese cities was out of work in July - more than three times the national average and the highest recorded since January 2018.

Nearly 11 million graduates entered China's bleak job market this summer with the economy growing at 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, the weakest in two years.

Zhao Yuting, 22, told AFP that companies were reluctant to hire as the economy cools - and that experienced workers were now jostling for entry-level jobs, elbowing out green hands such as her.

Since graduating in July, she submitted her CV to dozens of companies.

Only a handful called her back for an interview, only to turn her down saying she lacked experience.

Armed with a degree in English, Zhao thought she could earn a living as a tutor until she found full-time work.

But recent crackdowns on the tech and education sectors, which usually absorb fresh talent, have evaporated such jobs.

"I've been job hunting for two or three months but the prospects of being hired look slim," said Zhao, who has been forced to move back in with her parents while she hunts for work.

"The longer it takes, the greater the pressure."