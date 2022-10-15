China’s plan to tackle social inequality sees fresh push, despite early shocks

BEIJING: China’s plan to address social inequality could be back in the spotlight after it faded in prominence following a wave of regulatory changes.

Those changes spooked markets as the country faced economic headwinds.

The plan, known as Common Prosperity, aims to narrow the country’s wealth gap after decades of capital-fuelled growth, and has been personally promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Analysts expect it to feature in the Chinese leader’s report to delegates at the opening of the closely watched Communist Party Congress on Sunday (Oct 16), which will likely see him given a landmark third term at the helm.