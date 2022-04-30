China-Solomons security deal upends Australian election

SYDNEY: Beijing's security deal with the Solomon Islands has transformed Australia's closely-fought election campaign into a foreign policy battle over Canberra's complicated relationship with the Pacific.

Australia's Liberal government lobbied hard against the Solomons signing the pact, alongside ally the United States, but neither was successful in dissuading Honiara.

The final text is not public but a leaked draft sent shockwaves across the region last month, particularly sections that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomons - less than 2,000km from Australia.

On the campaign trail ahead of the May 21 polls, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced intense questioning about his handling of the pact and his government's "Pacific Step-Up" strategy to improve ties with the region.

The issue flared up again on Friday when Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare lambasted Australia over its AUKUS security deal with the United States and Britain, saying he only learned of the agreement through media reports.

He said the Pacific "should have been consulted to ensure this AUKUS treaty is transparent, since it will affect the Pacific family by allowing nuclear submarines in Pacific waters".