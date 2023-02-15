Logo
Asia

China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans
Asia

China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans

China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks to prevent contracting coronavirus walk at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

15 Feb 2023 02:07PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 02:07PM)
SEOUL: China will resume issuing short-term visas for South Korean nationals on Feb 18, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said Wednesday (Feb 15).

The move follows South Korea's decision last week to end COVID-linked travel restrictions on Chinese nationals - rules that sparked a furious response and tit-for-tat measures from Beijing.

From Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul and other consulates "will resume issuing short-term visas for Korean citizens to visit China, for business, transit and other private affairs", the embassy said on its official WeChat account.

China scrapped visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens last month after Seoul and Tokyo imposed COVID-19 measures on travellers from China, where coronavirus cases were surging at the time.

China has seen a boom in outbound travel after the government abruptly abandoned strict COVID-19 policies that included mandatory quarantines for all arrivals.

Source: AFP/gs

