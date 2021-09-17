Chinese astronauts return after 90-day mission to space station

BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Friday (Sep 17) after a 90-day visit to an unfinished space station in the country's first crewed mission since 2016.

In a small return capsule, the three men - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo - landed safely in the Gobi desert in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China at 1.34pm, state media reported.

The crew of the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft were in "good health" after the 90-day mission, a record duration for China, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Live footage showed medical crew and support staff in a helicopter rush to a landing site in the Gobi desert. One staffer planted the Chinese national flag near the capsule.

The taikonauts - as Chinese astronauts are known - will undergo a 14-day quarantine before they can go home "because their immune systems may have weakened after the long mission", Huang Weifen, chief designer of China's manned space project told CCTV.

The Shenzhou-12 mission was the first of four crewed missions planned for 2021-2022 as China assembles its first permanent space station. The process requires 11 missions, including the launches of the station's three modules.

Construction kicked off in April with the launch of the Tianhe module, the future living quarters of the space station. Slightly larger than a city bus, Tianhe was where Nie, Liu and Tang have stayed since mid-June, marking China's longest spaceflight mission.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted spacewalks, validated Tianhe's life-support system, tested the module's robotic arm, and sorted supplies for upcoming crewed missions.