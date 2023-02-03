Logo
Asia

China says alleged spy balloon in US was civilian airship for measuring weather
China says alleged spy balloon in US was civilian airship for measuring weather

China says alleged spy balloon in US was civilian airship for measuring weather

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont. on Feb 1, 2023. (Photo: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

03 Feb 2023 10:11PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:29PM)
BEIJING: China said on Friday (Feb 3) an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.

US officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the US for a couple of days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement late on Friday, China's foreign ministry also said that it would continue to maintain communications with the US to properly handle the unexpected situation.

"The airship is from China and is civilian in nature, used for meteorological and other scientific research. Due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability, the airship deviated from its intended course," it said.

"China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States by mistake due to force majeure. China will continue to maintain communication with the US side to properly handle this accident," it said. 

Source: Reuters/rc

United States China surveillance

