China starts drills around Taiwan after Tsai's meeting with US Speaker McCarthy

BEIJING: China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday (Apr 8) to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, as the island's defence ministry said it would respond calmly.

The drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the US, had been widely expected after China condemned the meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing's announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders, including France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it had started the combat readiness patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned".

"This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces' collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said in a short statement.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and would respond appropriately to defend the island's security.

China was using Tsai's US visit "as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security", the ministry said in a statement.

"The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of 'not escalating nor disputes' to defend national sovereignty and national security."

The ministry said earlier on Saturday that in the previous 24 hours, it had spotted four Chinese aircraft in Taiwan's air defence zone, but claimed it was not an unusual number.

Reporters from Reuters stationed in a seaside area near Fuzhou, which sits opposite the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands, saw a Chinese warship firing shells onto a drill area on China's coast, part of drills announced by China late on Friday.

Tsai will meet visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, later on Saturday.