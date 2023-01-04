China media plays down COVID-19 severity as WHO seeks detail on variants

BEIJING: State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Jan 3), while its scientists briefed the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been seeking detailed information about the evolution of the virus.

The global body had invited the scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday, and has asked China to share data on hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

The WHO would communicate later, probably at a Wednesday news briefing, its spokesperson said after the meeting. The spokesperson earlier said the agency expected a "detailed discussion" about circulating variants in China, and globally.

China's abrupt U-turn on COVID-19 controls on Dec 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad.

China's foreign ministry labelled travel entry curbs imposed by some countries as "simply unreasonable", saying they "lacked scientific basis".

"We are willing to improve communication with the world," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"But ... we are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the epidemic prevention and control measures for political purposes."

The WHO has urged Chinese health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the outbreak.

A White House National Security Council official would not comment on Tuesday's meeting, but echoed calls WHO calls for more information.

"Public health experts and officials, including in the United States, have been clear it is important that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) share more adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data," the official said. "This is in the interest of the PRC and the international community and critical to identify any potential variants."