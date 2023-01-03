China state media plays down severity of COVID-19 wave before WHO meeting

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: State media in China played down the severity of its surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing on Tuesday (Jan 3) by its scientists to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is hoping for detailed data on the evolution of the virus.

China's abrupt U-turn on COVID-19 controls on Dec 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad.

China's foreign ministry labelled travel entry curbs imposed by some countries as "simply unreasonable", saying they "lacked scientific basis".

"We are willing to improve communication with the world," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"But ... we are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the epidemic prevention and control measures for political purposes, and will take corresponding measures in different situations according to the principle of reciprocity."