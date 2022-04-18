China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

BEIJING: China will step up financial support for industries, firms and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday (Apr 18), as part of steps to cushion the economic slowdown.

Authorities will guide financial institutions to expand lending and surrender profits to the real economy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

Financial institutions should flexibly support COVID-affected individuals by reasonably delaying loan repayments and overdue loans may not be recorded, the central bank said.

Financial institutions should appropriately buy local government bonds to support infrastructure investment, it added.

China's economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war.

China will reasonably set minimum down payments and interest rates on commercial housing loans, and meet reasonable financing needs of property developers and construction firms, to help stabilise the real estate market, the PBOC said.

Financial institutions should actively meet financing needs of transportation and logistics firms and truck drivers, as part of steps to support logistics and supply chains, it added.