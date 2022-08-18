China strongly opposes trade talks between US and Taiwan

BEIJING: China firmly opposes trade talks between the United States and Taiwan and says it will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, the commerce ministry said on Thursday (Aug 18).

Taiwan and the US have said they will start trade talks under a new initiative.

"One China" policy is a prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in economic cooperation with foreign countries, Shu Jueting, spokeswoman of the ministry, said at a regular press conference.

The Chinese foreign ministry also said on Thursday that China will take resolute measures to defend its territorial integrity and urges the United States not to make a wrong judgement.

Taiwan and the US on Wednesday agreed to start trade talks under a new initiative, saying they wanted to reach agreements with "economically meaningful outcomes", in another sign of stepped up US support for the island.

The office of the US Trade Representative said the two sides had "reached consensus on the negotiating mandate" and it was expected that the first round of talks will take place early this autumn.

"We plan to pursue an ambitious schedule for achieving high-standard commitments and meaningful outcomes covering the eleven trade areas in the negotiating mandate that will help build a fairer, more prosperous and resilient 21st-century economy," Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said in a statement.