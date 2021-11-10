China conducts combat readiness patrol as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI: China's military said on Tuesday (Nov 9) it had conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its defence ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation it said had arrived on a military aircraft.

The patrol was aimed at the "seriously wrong" words and actions of "relevant countries" on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement.

Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Taiwan's defence ministry said six Chinese military aircraft entered its south-western air defence zone on Tuesday, including four J-16 fighter jets and two surveillance planes.

Several Taiwan media outlets reported on Tuesday that unspecified members from both the US House of Representatives and Senate had arrived in Taipei on a US military plane.

When asked about the visit, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Wednesday that Taiwan-US relations are "very important" and that he respects "mutual visits between friends".

The government will make "appropriate arrangement" based on each others' need, he said, without elaborating.