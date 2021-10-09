Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China denounces 'insane' former Australian PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China denounces 'insane' former Australian PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks

China denounces 'insane' former Australian PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks next to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during their meeting in Taipei, Taiwan October 7, 2021. Central News Agency/Pool via REUTERS

09 Oct 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 10:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: China's embassy in Australia said on Saturday (Oct 9) that former prime minister Tony Abbott was a "pitiful" politician after he denounced Chinese pressure against Taiwan during a visit to the island.

Abbott visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity this week.

He met President Tsai Ing-wen and condemned China for its aggressive actions, aimed not only at his country but also Taiwan.

"Its relative power might have peaked with its population ageing, its economy slowing and its finances creaking. It is quite possible that Beijing could lash out disastrously quite soon," he said at a security forum.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra responded with disdain.

"Tony Abbott is a failed and pitiful politician. His recent despicable and insane performance in Taiwan fully exposed his hideous anti-China features. This will only further discredit him," it said in a brief statement on its website.

Related:

Abbott also said he did not believe the United States could sit by and watch China "swallow up" Taiwan.

"I don't believe Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of almost 25 million people," he added.

Abbott's visit came after China carried out four days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone beginning Oct 1.

Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has joined its ally the United States in expressing concern at Chinese pressure, especially military.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend itself if China attacks.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China Taiwan Australia politics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us