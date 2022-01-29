Senior US official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese 'coercion'

WASHINGTON: A senior US official will visit Lithuania next week to discuss enhancing economic cooperation with the small Baltic nation, which has faced pressure from China for boosting ties with Taiwan.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez will be in Vilnius from Sunday (Jan 30) to Tuesday, and in Brussels from Wednesday to Friday, where he will also discuss efforts to counter economic "coercion" with EU officials, the State Department said in a statement.

In Vilnius, he will discuss bilateral economic cooperation, and US "strong support for Lithuania in the face of political pressure and economic coercion from the People’s Republic of China," the statement said.

Fernandez will be accompanied by US Export-Import Bank officials to discuss implementation of a US$600 million memorandum of understanding to expand opportunities for US exporters and Lithuanian buyers in areas such as high-tech manufacturing, business services and renewable energy, according to the statement.

In Brussels, Fernandez will discuss transatlantic trade and investment through the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the statement said.

The United States, which is seeking to push back against growing Chinese influence worldwide, has backed Lithuania in its dispute with China over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.