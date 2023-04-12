Shattering shields and 'beheading' operations: Takeaways from China's latest Taiwan drills

BEIJING/TAIPEI: China's latest military drills near Taiwan show it is serious about being able to cut off the democratically ruled island in a conflict, analysts said, as Beijing said its aircraft carriers could "shatter" defences from the east.

Although the three-day exercises, which ended Monday (Apr 10), were not as intense as those that unfolded in August 2022 in protest of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, China used them to show off its capabilities in the air and sea - both of which it would need to control if it attempted a blockade.

Here are the key takeaways from the drills.

CARRIER OPERATIONS

Many analysts noted the jets flying off the Shandong aircraft carrier, which took up position east of Taiwan, about 230km south of Japan's Miyajima island.

The carrier's presence there meant China "can shatter Taiwan's so-called eastern shield", Zhao Xiaozhuo, a senior colonel and researcher with People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences, told state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing could not operate carriers with impunity in that area during a conflict, analysts said, especially if nations friendly to Taiwan were involved, but added that Taiwan would struggle to deal with such a threat on its own.

Chieh Chung, a military researcher at the Taipei-based National Policy Foundation think tank, said in the event of a attack, Taiwan would likely withdraw its military assets from the west to bases in the east, shielded by the island's high mountains and equipped with underground tunnels.

But an unfettered, more coordinated attack from the east would mean "the whole situation will turn very unfavourable," he said.