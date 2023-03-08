China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

BEIJING/TAIPEI: China said on Wednesday (Mar 8) it was "seriously concerned" by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" plans and had asked Washington for clarification, amid reports she will meet United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US.

McCarthy plans to meet Tsai in the US in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday. That could be instead of the Republican Speaker's anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China.

McCarthy on Tuesday confirmed plans to meet Tsai in the US this year and stressed this did not preclude a later visit to Taiwan, Bloomberg news agency reported.

Taiwanese presidents, including Tsai, have a record of travelling through the US en route to other countries, usually for a day or two, though the US government has generally avoided meeting senior Taiwanese officials in Washington.

Taiwan's presidential office, in a brief statement responding to what it said were media enquiries about Tsai's overseas visits, said "transit arrangements" had been in place for many years, though it did not directly mention the US.