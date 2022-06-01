Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China says it conducted 'readiness patrol' around Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China says it conducted 'readiness patrol' around Taiwan

China says it conducted 'readiness patrol' around Taiwan
Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. (Illustration: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
01 Jun 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Chinese military said on Wednesday (Jun 1) it had conducted a combat "readiness patrol" in the seas and airspace around Taiwan in recent days, saying it was a necessary action to respond to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military manoeuvres around the island over the past two years or so, as it seeks to pressure Taipei to accept its sovereignty claims.

China has been particularly unhappy with US support for Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden angered China last week by appearing to signal a change in an American policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan by saying the United States would become involved militarily if China were to attack the island. US officials said there had been no change in policy.

In a statement, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said the combat "readiness patrol" had happened around Taiwan in recent days and was "a necessary action against US-Taiwan collusion".

"Recently, the United States has frequently made moves on the Taiwan issue, saying one thing and doing another, instigating support for Taiwan independence forces, which will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation," the command added.

Taiwan is part of China and Chinese troops continue to strengthen military training and preparations to "thwart" interference from external forces and actions by those who support Taiwan independence, it said.

While the statement did not given an exact date for when the drill happened, Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China's air force in its air defence zone. The island's defence ministry said Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft.

Taiwan has complained repeatedly of such missions in its Air Defence Identification Zone, or ADIZ.

No shots have been fired and the Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan's air space, but in its ADIZ, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan says only its people have the right to decide the island's future, rebuffing China's sovereignty claims.

Taiwan's government says that while it wants peace, it will defend itself if necessary.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

China Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us