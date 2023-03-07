China says Taiwan is first red line that the US must not cross

BEIJING: Taiwan is China's first red line that the United States must not cross, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Speaking at his first news conference as foreign minister during an annual parliament session in Beijing, Qin said that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people and no other country has the right to interfere.

He reiterated that China retains the option to take all necessary measures to achieve "reunification" with Taiwan, a self-ruled island which rejects China's sovereignty claim over it.

Qin also blamed the US for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said that if the US does not change its policy towards China, then no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment and there will "surely be conflict and confrontation".

The US has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than competition, he added.

This mistaken policy by the US towards China is "a reckless gamble" with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity, Qin said.

Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and Ukraine, but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon which the US said was a Chinese spy balloon and shot down last month.

Washington's handling of the balloon incident created a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided, Qin Gang told reporters.