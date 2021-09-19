Logo
China halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease
Sugar apples on display at a market. (File photo: REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

19 Sep 2021 12:58PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:58PM)
BEIJING: China will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan to prevent disease carried by a pest found on the fruits from entering the country, its customs office said on Sunday (Sep 19).

The General Administration of Customs in China had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops, and wax apples from Taiwan, it said in a statement on its website.

The authority had asked its Guangdong branch and all directly affiliated offices to stop customs clearance of those products from Sep 20, it said.

China had banned imports of pineapples from Taiwan in February citing "harmful creatures" that could come with the fruit, although Taiwan had said there was nothing wrong with the pineapples and accused Beijing of playing politics.

Source: Reuters/dv

