Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory': Taiwan minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory': Taiwan minister

China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory': Taiwan minister

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng sits beside Director-General of National Security Bureau Chen Ming-tong at the parliament, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

10 Mar 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: No matter who wins in any future war between Taiwan and China, it will be a "miserable victory", Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday (Mar 10), adding it was best if everyone avoided conflict.

Speaking to reporters before a parliament session on the security implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chiu said both sides would pay a heavy price in the event of conflict between China and Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary.

"If there's a war, to be frank, everyone will be miserable, even for the victors," he said.

"One really needs to think this through," Chiu added. "Everyone should avoid wars."

While Taiwan has stepped up its alert level since the war in Ukraine, it has reported no unusual Chinese military activities, though China's air force has continued to mount occasional missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

"We watch the changes calmly and we are prepared accordingly," Chiu said of China.

Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said on Wednesday in a report to the parliamentary session that China was too busy with ensuring stability for a key Communist Party congress at the end of the year to suddenly escalate tensions with Taiwan.

 

Related:

Taiwan's military strategists have been studying Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the country's resistance, for the island's own battle strategy in the event of war with its giant neighbour China.

"Ukraine, under unfavourable conditions of the enemy being larger than them, has effectively delayed the Russian military's combat activities," the defence ministry said in a separate report to the session on Thursday.

Taiwan's military has been "referencing" the experience of Ukraine in being able to leverage fighting on home soil and has already been incorporating "asymmetric warfare" into its own planning, the ministry added.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of "asymmetric warfare", to make its forces more mobile and hard to attack, with for example vehicle-mounted missiles.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

China Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us