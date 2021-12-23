China targets online platforms in quest to 'clean up' internet

China will scrutinise online platforms such as social media networks and video-sharing sites to clamp down on fake accounts and information as part of its drive to "clean up" the Internet, the country's cyber regulator said on Thursday (Dec 23).

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it would launch a two-month special operation to target deceptive online behaviours, ranging from boosting engagement figures to paying for fake fans and reviews.

The investigation comes against the backdrop of a wide-ranging crackdown by regulators on several sectors, with officials tightening oversight of companies in technology, real estate, gaming, education, cryptocurrencies and finance.

The CAC held a video conference on Wednesday attended by its provincial and municipal bodies from across the country, according to a statement posted on its website on Thursday.