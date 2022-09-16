Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Fire engulfs office tower in China's Changsha city
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Fire engulfs office tower in China's Changsha city

Fire engulfs office tower in China's Changsha city

The fire in Changsha engulfed a building that houses an office of China Telecom on Sep 16, 2022. (Images: Twitter/@melonconsumer)

16 Sep 2022 05:07PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 05:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday (Sep 16) afternoon, state media reported.

Dozens of storeys of the more than 200m tall China Telecom building "burned with great intensity", sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire has been put out, but casualty numbers are not known yet, it reported.

A photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky.

A video posted on social media by a local news outlet also appeared to show the outside of the tower had been charred black.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.

Source: Agencies/zl

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.