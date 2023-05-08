China tells US to 'reflect deeply' over downturn in ties

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister told the United States ambassador on Monday (May 8) that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must “reflect deeply” before ties can return to a healthy track, an official said.

Qin Gang’s comments follow a suspension of serious dialogue on a range of issues between the world’s largest economies, increasingly at odds over tariffs, attempts by Washington to deprive China of cutting-edge technology, and China’s claims to self-governing Taiwan and large parts of the South and East China Seas.

China's Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as telling Ambassador Nicolas Burns that a “series of erroneous words and deeds by the US" since a meeting in November between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping "have undermined the hard-won positive momentum of Sino-US relations”.

“The US side should reflect deeply, meet China halfway, and propel China-US relations out of the difficulties and back on the right track,” Qin was quoted as saying.

The US should “correct its understanding of China and return to rationality”, Qin said, repeating his earlier accusation that the US is attempting to suppress and contain China. Beijing routinely cites US political and military support of Taiwan as infringing on its sovereignty.