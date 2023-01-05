Millions of people worked in China’s mass testing system. Now they’re out of a job

Regular testing has been a part of life for many in China during the pandemic. It also created millions of jobs.

Pharmacist Zhao Yonggang had been taking throat swabs at polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing booths in Beijing since May. But when the zero-COVID policy was suddenly abandoned in early December, mass testing was no longer required – and neither were the workers.

The agency that hired him cut the number of testing sites from 100 to seven, his working hours were halved and so was his pay. He is currently taking home 200 yuan (US$29) a day.

“There are fewer and fewer testing sites now,” said Zhao, who is from Xian in the north-western province of Shaanxi. “I can’t find a proper job, so I’ll go back home.”

Zhao is one of the millions of people who have been working at these testing sites, the front line of China’s battle against the virus over the past three years. Medical workers, laboratory technicians, temporary staff and guards were all part of the mass testing system that was integral to China’s zero-COVID policy.

Now this huge army of “big whites” – named for their white hazmat suits – are scrambling to find new jobs.

Some of them saw the growing demand for medical supplies like rapid antigen test kits and have used their knowledge of the healthcare industry and contacts to become middlemen.

On popular social networking app WeChat, chat groups where recruiters used to advertise for PCR testing staff now have posts selling RAT kits, Chinese medicine like Lianhua Qingwen – used to treat flu-like symptoms – as well as ibuprofen, paracetamol and an Indian generic antiviral drug.

The virus has been sweeping across China since restrictions were lifted, and in many places people have struggled to get hold of such medicine.