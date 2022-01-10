China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron spreads

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Tianjin, with about 14 million people, has tightened exit controls and now requires residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure.

The northern coastal city reported 21 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday (Jan 9), the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from three a day earlier.

Tianjin said over the weekend it detected two local infections who contracted the Omicron variant. The city government announced the new exit rules in a statement late on Sunday.

In the central Henan province, the city of Anyang detected two local Omicron infections, and the city's outbreak could be traced back to a student arriving from Tianjin, a local paper backed by Communist party authority in Anyang said on Monday.

It remained unclear how many other local cases in Tianjin and Anyang were Omicron.