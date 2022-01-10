Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron spreads
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron spreads

China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron spreads

People line up for nucleic acid testing during a citywide mass testing for COVID-19 after local cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China on Jan 9, 2022. (Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)

10 Jan 2022 10:20AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 10:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Tianjin, with about 14 million people, has tightened exit controls and now requires residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure.

The northern coastal city reported 21 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday (Jan 9), the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from three a day earlier.

Tianjin said over the weekend it detected two local infections who contracted the Omicron variant. The city government announced the new exit rules in a statement late on Sunday.

In the central Henan province, the city of Anyang detected two local Omicron infections, and the city's outbreak could be traced back to a student arriving from Tianjin, a local paper backed by Communist party authority in Anyang said on Monday.

It remained unclear how many other local cases in Tianjin and Anyang were Omicron.

Related:

Anyang, with 5.5 million residents, suspended all its bus services from Sunday.

Nationwide, mainland China reported 97 local symptomatic cases for Sunday, up slightly from 92 a day earlier, with 60 in Henan.

The city of Xi'an, where local authorities are planning the gradual resumption of parcel deliveries and some businesses, reported 15 local symptomatic cases.

There were no new deaths for Sunday, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,776 confirmed symptomatic cases as of Jan 9, including both local and imported ones.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

COVID-19 China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us