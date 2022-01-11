China's Tianjin says COVID-19 outbreak hits 40 cases amid Omicron battle

BEIJING: The northern Chinese city of Tianjin said its latest coronavirus outbreak had reached a total of 40 confirmed cases by Tuesday (Jan 11) morning, as it battles the highly contagious Omicron variant that has already been detected in at least two other provinces.

After 10 new confirmed infections on Monday, health officials in Tianjin, a city of 14 million people around 100km from Beijing, are implementing tough new controls to stop the coronavirus from spreading further. The outbreak in the city has been linked to cases in the city of Anyang in the central Chinese province of Henan.

The country's Omicron surge comes just weeks before the Chinese New Year, a peak travel period for millions, and cities across China are already advising people to stay put, especially as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.

China has already ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States after numerous passengers tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in China.

"Facing Omicron directly, we found the speed of transmission was really quite fast," said Zhang Ying, an official with Tianjin's disease control centre, speaking in an interview aired on state television late on Monday.

"Whether it is in terms of virus origin tracing or epidemiological investigations, the Omicron variant has brought along unprecedentedly massive challenges and difficulties," she said.

Tianjin confirmed its first two locally transmitted cases of Omicron at the weekend, and Zhang said 20 infected people were discovered in the first 24 hours.

The city has imposed travel restrictions and launched a mass testing programme to help prevent the variant from spreading.