China to step up tree-planting campaign to help reach net zero emissions

SHANGHAI: China will plant 36,000 sq km of new forest a year - more than the total area of Belgium - from this year to 2025 as it bids to combat climate change and better protect natural habitats, a senior forestry official said on Friday (Aug 20).

Tree planting has been at the heart of China's environmental efforts for decades and is a major part of plans to bring carbon emissions down to net zero by 2060.

Li Chunliang, vice-chairman of the State Forestry and Grasslands Commission, told a press briefing large-scale "land greening" programmes would complete 36,000 sq km of afforestation every year through 2025.

"By 2035, the quality and stability of national forest, grassland, wetland and desert ecosystems will have been comprehensively upgraded," Li added.