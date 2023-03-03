What are China's 'two sessions' and why this year's meetings are significant

China's annual "two sessions" – the meetings of parliament and the political advisory body – kick off on Saturday (Mar 4) and will complete a major twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.

President Xi Jinping will be declared China's president for another term, after securing an unprecedented third term as the Communist Party's general secretary last October.

The annual event is also when major policy announcements are made, as Beijing confronts a host of issues at home and abroad.

What are the "two sessions"?

The annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) – China's parliament – and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), are known as the "two sessions" or liang hui.

The meetings usually last between one and two weeks.

The NPC begins its meeting on Mar 5. The CPPCC, a largely ceremonial political advisory body with about 2,000 members, starts its meeting the day before and runs in parallel.

There are about 3,000 members in the NPC, which is in principle the most powerful state body under China's Constitution, although in practice the ruling Communist Party wields more power.

Besides meeting annually to deliberate legislation and appoint government personnel, it oversees the State Council, China's Cabinet.

Its top body, the roughly 170-member NPC Standing Committee, meets more frequently to pass legislation. The Standing Committee also has the power to amend Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

How is this year's event different?

This year's "two sessions" is the first of the Chinese Communist Party's new five-year term.

It comes months after Xi secured a norm-breaking third term as party leader and the sessions will further consolidate his authority.

There will be a reshuffle of top government positions. The biggest personnel change involves former Shanghai party boss Li Qiang, who is poised to be confirmed as premier after being ranked second in order after Xi when the new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee was revealed at October's Communist Party congress.

Li will make his public debut during a televised media conference on the final day of the NPC session.