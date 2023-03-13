China's new Premier Li Qiang seeks to reassure private sector

BEIJING: New Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to reassure the country's private sector on Monday (Mar 13), saying that the environment for entrepreneurial businesses will improve and that equal treatment will be given to companies, regardless of ownership type.

Li, installed as premier on Saturday during the annual session of China's parliament, is tasked with reviving the world's second-largest economy after three years of COVID-19 curbs.

But he faces challenges including weak confidence among consumers and private industry, sluggish demand for exports and worsening relations with the United States.

Making his public debut in a wide-ranging media conference, the former Communist Party secretary of Shanghai and close ally of President Xi Jinping also said China will take measures to boost jobs.

"Developing the economy is the fundamental solution for creating jobs," Li, 63, said during the televised session at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

China's private sector has been rattled in recent years by a sweeping regulatory clampdown targeting some of its most vibrant industries, including the Internet and private education.