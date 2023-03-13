China's new Premier Li Qiang seeks to reassure private sector
Making his public debut in a wide-ranging media conference, Li Qiang also says China's 2023 growth target would be "no easy task".
BEIJING: New Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to reassure the country's private sector on Monday (Mar 13), saying that the environment for entrepreneurial businesses will improve and that equal treatment will be given to companies, regardless of ownership type.
Li, installed as premier on Saturday during the annual session of China's parliament, is tasked with reviving the world's second-largest economy after three years of COVID-19 curbs.
But he faces challenges including weak confidence among consumers and private industry, sluggish demand for exports and worsening relations with the United States.
Making his public debut in a wide-ranging media conference, the former Communist Party secretary of Shanghai and close ally of President Xi Jinping also said China will take measures to boost jobs.
"Developing the economy is the fundamental solution for creating jobs," Li, 63, said during the televised session at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
China's private sector has been rattled in recent years by a sweeping regulatory clampdown targeting some of its most vibrant industries, including the Internet and private education.
At the opening of the annual parliamentary session, China set a gross domestic product growth target of 5 per cent, its lowest goal in nearly three decades, after the economy grew just 3 per cent last year.
Achieving the target would not be easy, Li said, with China facing many difficulties this year.
"I'm afraid that reaching our growth target of around 5 per cent will be no easy task, and will require that we redouble our efforts," Li said.
China missed its stated 2022 growth target of around 5.5 per cent by a wide margin as the economy was strained by the impact of strict COVID-19 policies and a property crisis.
Li said on Monday that the modest figure "has been determined after a comprehensive consideration of various factors".
He warned of "many new challenges" to growth, but added that most people "don't fix their sights every day" on the country's growth figures.
Instead, he said, they care more about "specific issues close to them" such as housing, employment, income, education and health.
He also hit out at the United States, with relations at lows not seen in decades as the powers grapple over trade, technology and security.
"Encirclement and suppression are not advantageous for anyone," Li said.
"China and the United States should cooperate, and must cooperate. When China and the US work together, there is much we can achieve," he added.
Li's comments capped more than a week of high-level meetings in Beijing that also saw President Xi handed another term in office, further cementing his position as China's most powerful leader in generations.