CNA Explains: What China’s Two Sessions mean for the world

Can we expect any surprises?

While the meetings are typically highly choreographed, with the agenda set in advance, events aren't always completely predictable.

Last year, the NPC spokesperson announced ahead of its opening that it would do away with the Chinese premier’s meet-the-press session, which typically took place after the close of meetings.

This upended decades of tradition and took some observers by surprise.

The session was often where more details of the Government Work Report were shared by China’s No 2 official. The premier would also field a wide range of questions on issues from the economy to foreign relations.

Analysts told CNA the function of the political gatherings has evolved through the years, in parallel with China moving from a low- to middle-income development stage.

“In the past, the Two Sessions mostly served an agenda-setting (purpose) … but now it no longer suggests that’s the case,” said Associate Professor Alfred Wu from NUS' Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

“It's much more like a national level meeting, where they try to emphasise something that’s been passed down from top leaders.”

What key issues are likely to be raised?

Assoc Prof Wu, who was a journalist in China from 2000 to 2007, said the leadership would be keen to send a message of Beijing being in good shape economically; and of being a good place for investment, especially for foreign firms.

These are the expected focus areas.

Domestic consumption

According to CEIC data, household savings increased in January to 5.52 trillion yuan, up from 2.19 trillion yuan in December 2024.

Yet consumers are not spending enough, with total retail sales of consumer goods reaching 48.79 trillion yuan in 2024, marking a 3.5 per cent year-on-year increase - a far cry from the 8 per cent figure in 2019 before the pandemic.

Chinese officials have stated that boosting domestic consumption is a primary goal this year, as weak domestic demand continues to slow down overall economic growth.

The government has so far implemented measures including an expanded trade-in scheme offering subsidies on digital goods like smartphones and household items.

“We see that transaction of retail sales of electronic products increased by nearly 200 per cent during Chinese New Year,” said the Economist Intelligence Unit's Yue Su.

“However, if you look at the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the price level of that product, we didn't see an increase of price, which is an indication that demand remains relatively weak.”

Economists believe that household cash incentives will not immediately translate into retail sales. Instead, they hope to see more support for the private sector as well as the unemployed, at this year’s Two Sessions.

“The private sector is really important. It accounts for 70 per cent of (total) job creation and nearly 90 per cent of new job creation,” said Ms Su.

Tech, especially AI

If one of the keys to solving unemployment is to spur economic growth, then technological innovation is expected to be a key strategy for China to drive that development.

Recent policy signals indicate a strong governmental push in this area. For instance, the Central Economic Work Conference late last year introduced an "AI+" strategy to integrate the capability across various industries.