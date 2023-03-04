China’s ‘two sessions’: New laws to counter foreign sanctions planned

China will use legal means to counter the impact of foreign sanctions, according to a spokesman for the country’s legislature.

Wang Chao, a spokesman for the National People’s Congress (NPC), said on Saturday (Mar 4) that the parliament has already started working on foreign policy legislation.

Beijing is focusing more on international legal studies to advance its interests internationally as it comes under increasing sanctions pressure from the United States and Europe.

The US is reportedly working with its allies to impose sanctions on China if it provides military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Chinese firms have already been sanctioned for their ties with Russia and other grounds such as the surveillance of ethnic minorities and for facilitating Iran’s energy trade in violation of US restrictions.