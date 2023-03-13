China's President Xi spotlights national security in congress closing speech

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday (Mar 13) emphasised the need to strengthen national security, in his first address since being handed a historic third term as the country's president.

BEIJING:

Xi became China's most powerful leader in generations last week when he was re-elected for another five years at the helm of the world's most populous nation, in a break with long-standing political precedent.

The National People's Congress (NPC) - China's parliament - also appointed a key Xi ally, Li Qiang, as the new premier.

Xi, 69, on Monday thanked the thousands of delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for giving him a third term, vowing to "take the needs of the country as my mission, and the interests of the people as my yardstick".

"Security is the bedrock of development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity," Xi told the assembled delegates at the NPC's closing session.

"We must fully promote the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces, and build the people's armed forces into a Great Wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests."