Typhoon Talim lands in southern China, flights and trains cancelled

BEIJING: Typhoon Talim became the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year on Monday (Jul 17) evening, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings, cancel flights and trains, and order people to stay at home.

Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, made landfall at 10.20pm (1420 GMT) in Zhanjiang city of Guangdong province, with winds near its centre clocked at a top speed of 136.8kmh, according to Guangdong weather bureau.

Winds stronger than 150kmh would put Talim in the severe typhoon category, very rare for a typhoon this early in the rainy season.

Talim is expected to move at a speed of 20kmh northwest and into Guangxi region early on Jul 18, Guangdong weather bureau added.

The national forecaster has urged authorities in Guangdong and Hainan to be on standby to respond to the typhoon.