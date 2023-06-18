China 'deplores' UK security minister's meeting with Taiwan minister

LONDON: The Chinese embassy in London on Sunday (Jun 18) condemned a meeting last week between Britain's security minister Tom Tugendhat and Taiwan's digital minister, saying it violated international relations.

Reuters reported on Friday that Tugendhat had met the Taiwanese Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang on Wednesday during a rare high-level ministerial trip to Britain. One source said they had discussed mutual security interests.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and fiercely objects to perceived foreign interference with the island.

"This move seriously violates the one-China principle and the basic norms of international relations," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London said in a statement.

"It sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence' and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this."