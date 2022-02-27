China envoy to Ukraine postpones evacuation of citizens

BEIJING: China's envoy to Ukraine said on Sunday (Feb 27) current conditions were too unsafe to evacuate citizens, days after the embassy said it would prepare plans to help people leave after the Russian invasion.

In a lengthy video message on the embassy's official WeChat account, Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong sought to dispel rumours he had left Kyiv and reassure Chinese nationals left stranded in the war-torn country.

"We must wait until it is safe before leaving," said Fan from his office, seated in front of a Chinese flag and what appeared to be a fold-out camp bed frame.

"As long as safety conditions are met and everyone's safety is guaranteed, we will make appropriate arrangements."

The United Nations says Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday, has forced almost 150,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries.

In the weeks before, multiple countries, including the UK, US and Japan, evacuated diplomats and urged citizens to leave as fears of war grew.