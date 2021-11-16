Not forcing Southeast Asia to choose between US and China: US Commerce Secretary

SINGAPORE: The United States is not forcing Southeast Asia to choose between China and the US even as the world’s two biggest economies seek to compete with each other and as the US steps up its presence in the region.

“This is absolutely not either the US or China. Absolutely not,” stressed US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in an exclusive face-to-face interview with CNA.

“My visit here, our commitment, it’s not, it isn’t really about China,” said Raimondo. Raimondo is on her first official trip to Asia from Nov 15 to Nov 18, spending a day in Japan, two days in Singapore, and a day in Malaysia.

Raimondo sat down for an interview with CNA in Singapore on Nov 16 – the same day as the first virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping.

The US commerce chief’s comments also come against a backdrop of increasingly close economic ties between the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc and China.